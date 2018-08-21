The Bhopur Police have arrested 15 people in connection with the incident where a woman was allegedly stripped and thrashed by an angry mob on suspicion of being involved in the murder. The body of a 19-year-old was found near railway tracks in Bhojpur's Bhiya on Sunday.

A woman was thrashed and paraded naked on suspicion of killing a 19-year-old man in Bhojpur district of Bihar by an angry mob on Monday evening. The incident took place after the body of a 19-year-old identified as Vimlesh Sev, who had gone missing on Sunday, was found near railway tracks in Bhojpur’s Bhiya. The local police have registered a case into the matter and arrested 15 people. Speaking on the matter, Inspector General of Patna Zone said that raids are on to nab the culprits and SHO Bihiya and eight other policemen have been suspended, adding that culprits won’t be spared and action will be taken all accused.

After the villagers received information about the recovery of Vimlesh Sev’s body, they burnt the local shops. The angry mob also hurled the stones at a train passing through the area. Attacking the Chief Minister over deteriorating law and order in the state, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter and said that the incident shows that Bihar is a lawless state today.

He further urged Nitish Kumar to take actions to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of women in the state. He tweeted, “In Bihar, a woman is allegedly stripped, thrashed & paraded naked by a mob in a lawless state. I’m speechless & numb to see the heart-wrenching videos of that women. Nitish Ji, With folded hands, I request you to fix the law and order & ensure women safety & security. Pls”

