Engorged, decaying corpses were found on the banks of the Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar on Monday morning, revealing a macabre sight of the COVID horror in the country. The spine-chilling video in which several bloated bodies are seen on the bank of the Ganga has surfaced on Monday, sparking a scare among the locals. Nearly 30-40 dead bodies can be seen in the Ganga with stray dogs roaming around them.

While locals claimed such sightings had become common since officials began dumping bodies into the river after running out of firewood at the crematoriums, authorities said that the bodies had flowed into the state from upstream Uttar Pradesh, where similar sightings had been reported at a border village in Ghazipur district.

As of now, there is no official answer on the bodies’ origin. Following the recovering of the bodies, Buxar DM Aman Samir ordered an official inquiry. Local residents claimed that 40-45 bodies were discovered, the DM estimated that the number was closer to 30-35 Aman Samir further told the media that these are not the bodies of Buxar residents, it must have come from Ganges upstream.

Block Development Officer (BDO) of Chausa Ashok Kumar while talking to the media said that none of the deceased happened to be a resident of the district. He also said that it is impossible to confirm whether the deceased bodies were of COVID patients because all the bodies are bloated and decomposed. He assured that the found bodies would be properly disposed of. However, the villagers have demanded the deployment of officials at cremation grounds to prevent people from throwing bodies into the river, as well as a reduction in firewood prices so that families can perform their last rites properly and are not forced to discard bodies.