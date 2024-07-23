Bihar's Vishnupad And Mahabodhi Temples Set For World-Class Upgrades

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday stated that “comprehensive development” of Vishnupad Temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar will be supported, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor to transform them into “world class pilgrim and tourist destinations”.

In her speech in Parliament while presenting the Union Budget, Sitharaman said that the two held immense spiritual significance and the government will support plans to construct them in a manner similar to the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

The announcement follows a day after the NDA government rejected a demand by the Janata Dal United for bestowing special status on the state of Bihar.

The finance minister in her Budget speech said that tourism has always been a part of India’s civilization and the government’s efforts in positioning India as a global tourist destination will also create jobs, stimulate investments and unlock economic opportunities for other sectors.

The Mahabodhi Temple Complex is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is located in Bodh Gaya, 115 km south of Patna and 16 km from the district headquarters at Gaya.

It is one of the four holy sites related to the life of Lord Buddha, and particularly to the attainment of Enlightenment.

The Mahabodhi Temple Complex is the first temple built by Emperor Ashoka in the 3rd century BC, and the present temple dates from the 5th-6th centuries. It is one of the earliest Buddhist temples built entirely in brick, still standing, from the late Gupta period.

According to a description by UNESCO, the present Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya comprises the 50 m high grand Temple, the Vajrasana, sacred Bodhi Tree and other six sacred sites of Buddha’s enlightenment, surrounded by numerous ancient Votive stupas.

The Vishnupad Temple is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu erected during 1787 by Queen Ahilyabai on the banks of Phalgu river.

Sitharaman in her Budget speech also proposed that a comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir and Nalanda in Bihar will be pursued.

Rajgir holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. The 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrata temple in the Jain Temple complex is ancient. The Saptharishi or the seven hotsprings form a warm water Brahmakund that is sacred.

“A comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will be undertaken,” Sitharaman said.

The finance minister said that the government will support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving Nalanda University to its glorious stature.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir. Prior to the inaguration, PM Modi visited the ‘Nalanda Mahavihara’, a UNESCO world heritage site located close to the varsity.

The ruins of ancient Nalanda comprise the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution.

Besides Bihar, Finance Minister in her Budget speech said that the government will provide assistance for development of tourism in Odisha which is famed for its scenic beauty.

Sitharaman said that the temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches of Odisha make it an ultimate tourism destination.

“Our government will provide assistance for their development,” the Finance Minister said.

In her interim Budget presented earlier this year, Sitharaman had said that the country’s middle class also now aspires to travel and explore. Tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship.

States will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at global scale, Sitharaman said.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)