Bijapur Naxal attack: Four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian were injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place in Ghatti area, which is around 7 kms from Bijapur, when the BSF jawans were returning from election duty. All injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur for treatment.

Bijapur Naxal attack: Four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian were injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place in Ghatti area, which is around 7 kms from Bijapur, when the BSF jawans were returning from election duty. All injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur for treatment. Speaking on the issue, P Sundarraj, DIG-Anti-Naxal Operations, said the exchange of fire between Naxals and security forces is underway in the thickly forested area of Mahadev Ghati. The official, however, said the situation is under control. It comes in the midst of state Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

The voting for the first phase of elections in the state took place on Monday and Bijapur was among 18 constituencies that voted in the first phase of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on Monday. The voting for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections is scheduled to be held on November 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 11. It is a developing story. More details awaited.

On November 12, five Naxals were killed in an encounter between the security forces and insurgents at Pamed village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. Five security personnel of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) sustained injuries in the fierce gunbattle.

BJP president Amit Shah recently claimed that the Chhattisgarh government-led by Raman Singh has made the state almost Naxalism-free. He said Chhattisgarh was now a power and cement production hub.

4 BSF jawans, one DRG and one civilian injured in IED blast in Bijapur Ghatti (7 kms from Bijapur). All injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur. Exchange of fire underway b/w security forces&naxals,situation under control:P Sundarraj, DIG-Anti-Naxal Ops, #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/hyQUcd7ADg — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More