Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP organised a press conference to formally confirm his induction into the party. The announcement was made in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other state leaders. The BJP is looking to bolster its ranks in Odisha ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections, and Jay Panda can prove to be quiet a coup for the party since he is one of the most influential leaders in the state. Earlier last year, Panda had quit the BJD after his relationship with party supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik turned bitter.

On the other hand, Naveen Patnaik is expected to face stiff competition from the BJP which is looking to make inroads into Odisha. Jay Panda’s support to the BJP in the upcoming national and state elections can hurt Patnaik’s chances. Panda, who is the owner of a large conglomerate with stakes in real estate, power and mining sector, had been a parliamentarian for the BJD since 2000 and in the 2014 Odisha Assembly elections, he was instrumental in party’s success.

Last year, there was a major falling out between Jay Panda and Naveen Patnaik after he was suspended for criticising the party leadership and its performance in local polls in 2017. Later he shifted gears and launched an all-out attack against Naveen Patnaik alleging that the BJD was being run by opportunists. He was removed from the post of BJD’s parliamentary party spokesperson for his allegations.

Enraged by Panda’s behaviour towards the party, he was attacked by eggs and slippers by several BJD leaders at a meeting. The 55-year-old politician then alleged a conspiracy by a rival leader to remove him from the party.

The general elections are expected to be held in April and May 2019, however, a final schedule is yet to be announced. Similarly, Odisha Assembly elections will be held in the coming months as the current assembly will expire on May 24, 2019.

