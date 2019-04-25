Bijbehara encounter: The terrorists killed have been identified as Safdar Amin of Zirpora, Bijbehara and Dr Burhan of Anantnag. Both were affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

Jammu & Kashmir: Visuals from Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in Anantnag where two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces.

Bijbehara encounter: At least two suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were neutralised in the exchange of fire with security forces in Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday while a search operation is underway, reports said. Jawans of the 3 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Force took part in the joint anti-terror operation. The encounter started at around 2:30 am in a residential area near the new hospital building and ended up after destroying the building in which the terrorists were holed up in wee hours of Thursday morning.

The terrorists killed have been identified as Safdar Amin of Zirpora, Bijbehara and Dr Burhan of Anantnag. Both were affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. The police said incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter in Bagender Mohalla. Police have registered a case in this regard.

On Wednesday, addressing a joint press conference of the Jammu & Kashmir Police chief and the Army, Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh said security forces killed 272 terrorists in the state during 2018 and a large number were apprehended in the valley.

The Indian Army has killed 69 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since the year has started. General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps KJS Dhillon on Wednesday said that 69 terrorists killed and 12 have been apprehended in 2019 so far. He also said that post-Pulwama suicide attack 41 terrorists have been killed and out of them 25 belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed, 13 of them were Pakistanis.

Bijbehara is the hometown of PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and it witnessed the lowest voter turnout of over 2.04 per cent on Wednesday while it was over 36 per cent in 2014.

