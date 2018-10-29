Bikaner-Delhi Express accident: The three persons were run over by Train no 12446 Bikaner-Delhi Express near Nangloi Railway station when they were drinking alcohol on the tracks. The identity of the three persons have not been ascertained yet. According to the CPRO, Northern railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Nangloi, the GRP and Civil Police are present at the spot and further legal action is under process.

According to the Delhi Police, the driver of Bikaner-Delhi Express train sounded the siren but the trio did not vacate the tracks. It seems no lesson have been learnt from the the Amritsar train tragedy which took place on October 19, 2018. At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured on last Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by two trains in Punjab’s Amritsar. The Jalandhar-Amritsar DMU was coming from Jalandhar when the accident occurred at Joda Phatak near Amritsar, where at least 300 people were watching ‘Ravana Dahan’ at a ground adjacent to the tracks. The second train, the Amritsar-Howrah Express, ran over those who had jumped on the second set of tracks to escape the first.

