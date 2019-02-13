Prior to his investigation by ED, Vadra had taken it to social media and expressed his disappointment over ED embroiling his mother in the Bikaner land scam case. In his tweet, Vadra posted that the government was harassing a senior citizen

On day 1 of interrogation, Vadra was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi who dropped the mother-son duo at the ED zonal office and left soon after

Businessman Robert Vadra along with his mother Maureen Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate(ED) investigation yesterday, and the mother-son duo was grilled for almost 10 hours in alleged connection with the Bikaner land scam case. Robert individually was questioned for about 7.5 hours, though his mother was allowed to leave after some time. Vadra has been asked to appear before the ED today as well.

On day 1 of interrogation, Vadra was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi who dropped the mother-son duo at the ED zonal office and left soon after. During Vadra’s interrogation, Congress workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They shouted, “Chowkidar chor hai”. Prior to yesterday’s investigation by ED, Vadra had taken it to social media and expressed disappointment over ED embroiling his mother in the Bikaner land scam case. In his tweet, Vadra posted that the government was harassing a senior citizen.

About Bikaner Land Scam Case: On a series of petitions filed by the Rajasthan police, the Enforcement Directorate had issued various summons to Vadra for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case in Bikaner. After complaints were filed by Bikaner Tehsildars over forgery in land allotment, Rajasthan police had filed a charge sheet against Vadra. In its report, the police said that purchases by Skylight Hospitality Private firm were questionable, allegedly linked to Vadra. While his mother Maureen Vadra’s involvement has been in the transaction related to land purchase which was made by the driver of Vadra’s manager on Maureen”s behalf.

ED had summoned Vadra thrice before but to no avail. Thereafter, Vadra had approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking cooperation from ED’s end. It was after ED’s assurance that no coercive action would be taken against the mother-son duo that Vadra and his mother responded to ED’s summons.

#WATCH 'Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad' and 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' slogans raised outside ED office in Jaipur as Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen arrived for questioning in connection with Bikaner land case probe. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also with them pic.twitter.com/cOPQAgbBE9 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More