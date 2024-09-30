Biker Fatally Attacked by Rhino in Assam After A Wild Chase

A biker, Saddam Hussain, was chased and fatally attacked by a rhino that had strayed out of the Assam's Pobitora Wildlife sanctuary

A tragic incident unfolded near Assam’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday when a biker, Saddam Hussain, was chased and fatally attacked by a rhino that had strayed out of the sanctuary. The 37-year-old victim, a resident of the Kamrup Metropolitan district, was traveling on his two-wheeler when the large animal charged at him, leading to his untimely death.

Rhino Attack Caught on Video

The horrifying moment was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows Hussain dismounting his bike in a desperate attempt to flee from the fast-approaching rhino. He can be seen running into an open field as the rhino, capable of running at speeds of up to 55 kilometers per hour, chased him. Despite the efforts of locals who shouted in an attempt to scare the animal away, the rhino continued its pursuit.

Tragically, Hussain was found in the field with fatal injuries, including severe trauma to his head, inflicted by the massive rhino, which can weigh up to 2,800 kilograms.

Forest Officials Launch Investigation

Speaking to the media, a forest official confirmed the tragic event. “The rhino came out of the wildlife sanctuary. We are investigating the incident,” the official told ANI, adding that further details would emerge after a complete investigation.

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the outskirts of Assam’s capital city Guwahati, is renowned for its high density of one-horned rhinos. These iconic animals, while mostly peaceful, can become dangerous if they feel threatened or disturbed, especially when they wander out of their protected habitats.

A Growing Population of One-Horned Rhinos

Pobitora is not only famous for housing one-horned rhinos but also for contributing to the resurgence of the species in India. According to recent data released on World Rhino Day, the population of one-horned Asian rhinos in India has nearly tripled over the last four decades. What was once a population of around 1,500 rhinos has now surged to over 4,000.

One-horned rhinos are the largest among the three species of Asian rhinos, and adult Indian rhinos can live for up to 50 years. Despite being a conservation success story, the rhino’s interactions with human settlements outside protected areas can sometimes result in dangerous confrontations like the one that claimed Hussain’s life.

Kaziranga: A Stronghold for Rhinos

Kaziranga National Park, located not far from Pobitora, is another critical habitat for the one-horned rhino, hosting approximately 80 percent of the global population of this endangered species. While Kaziranga is internationally recognized for its conservation efforts, incidents of human-wildlife conflict are not uncommon, as rhinos sometimes stray from protected areas in search of food or space.

The tragic death of Saddam Hussain has once again highlighted the dangers posed by human encroachment into wildlife habitats and the challenges of ensuring both animal conservation and human safety. As forest officials continue their investigation, efforts to manage the boundary areas around wildlife sanctuaries will likely come under greater scrutiny to prevent similar tragedies in the future.