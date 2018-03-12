The Apex court on Monday, March 12, gave a final chance to the Gujarat government to file a status report on the disciplinary action taken against the police officers, who were convicted in 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case. The last hearing of the case, which took place in January, the top court has asked the Gujarat government to file a report on the action taken against police officers convicted in the case and also demanded exemplary compensation for the survivor, Bilkis Bano.

The Supreme Court on Monday, March 12, gave a final chance to the Gujarat government to file a status report on the disciplinary action taken against the police officers, who were convicted in 2002 Bikis Bano gangrape case. Dipak Misra, Chief Justice of India have given the state another 6 weeks time to file their reply. In the aftermath of the Godhra train burning in Gujarat, understanding the backdrop of the incident, on February 27, 2002, a coach of the Sabarmati Express was set ablaze which killed 59 passengers. A pregnant woman, named was gang-raped on March 3, 2002, in Randhikpur village, while she was seeking to flee from the turbulence which was caused by Godhra train burning in Gujarat.

The last hearing of the case, which took place in January, the top court has asked the Gujarat government to file a report on the action taken against police officers convicted in the case and also demanded exemplary compensation for the survivor, Bilkis Bano. The Bombay High Court on May 4 upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 12 accused in the gang-rape case. The trial court sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment in January 2008 and had acquitted 5 police officers and 2 government doctors.

In 2002, Bilkis Bano was gang-raped and left to die alongside her 14 family members, which included her 3-year-old daughter, during the Gujarat riots. She was then 5 months pregnant when rioters attacked her in Vadodara. Later on, as she approached the local police to register a case against the accused, the police dismissed her case and intimidated her of fatal consequences if she proceeded with the matter. After that, she approached the National Human Rights Commission and filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

