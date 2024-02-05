Bill to Amend Jammu and Kashmir Local Body Laws

A new bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha for the state of Jammu and Kashmir by Minister of Home for State for Home, Nityanand Rai. The bill is meant to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes in the panchayats and municipalities in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir in order to achieve consistency in all local body laws of the Union Territory with provisions of the constitution.

It is a bill that seeks an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act of 1989, the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act of 2000 and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act of 2000.

The bill also states that provisions pertaining to state election commissioner in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Act “are at variance with provisions of the constitution”