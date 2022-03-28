After the economic support to Sri Lanka, this is the first time when India will come to direct terms with Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in Colombo on Sunday to have a bilateral discussion with Sri Lanka’s top leadership. The main reason behind Jaishankar’s visit is to attend the seven-nation BIMSTEC summit.

The ‘Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation’ hosted by Sri Lanka will include the sitting of seven state executives including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan along with India.

After the economic support to Sri Lanka, this is the first time when India will come to direct terms with Sri Lanka. Jaishankar will conclude this bilateral discussion in his two-day visit to Colombo.

In the recent tweet, Jaishankar stated the discussion’s major points “ Our discussion was followed by some notable events: Witnessed the signing of an agreement on supporting Buddhist culture and heritage and virtually toured an ongoing camp in Jaffna on fitting ‘Jaipur Foot’.”

Thank Prime Minister @PresRajapaksa for his gracious welcome.



Our discussions were followed by some notable events:



1. Witnessed the signing of agreement on supporting Buddhist culture and heritage.



2. Virtually toured an ongoing camp in Jaffna on fitting ‘Jaipur Foot’. pic.twitter.com/sxBXtj4SnZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 28, 2022

The visit to Sri Lanka was followed by the Maldives’ top leadership meeting to discuss the bilateral issues.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will also be attending the BIMSTEC summit on 30th March via video conferencing to further discuss the scope of economic engagements among its member states.