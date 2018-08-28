Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb further said that he intends to provide 50,000 ducklings to the people and fishermen across the state in order to boost the local pisciculture. He also explained that he wants the tourist destinations in Tripura to look more beautiful and these ducks will be instrumental in boosting it.

When it comes to making deliberate gaffes, it seems like nobody can do it better than Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader gave another interesting theory where he said that ducks are essential to aquatic life as the placid birds recycle water and increase oxygen levels by swimming in it. It has not caused much furore like his “Internet during Mahabharata days” but it is giving enough food to social media to have a field day.

While addressing an inaugural event of a traditional boat race at Rudrasagar, which is an artificial lake around water palace Neermahal in Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb said, “When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases in the waterbody. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture will benefit and fishes will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way.”

Earlier in the week, Biplab Kumar Deb came under severe criticism from Opposition parties after his government issued a dress diktat in the state. The memorandum advised government officials not to wear jeans, denim clothes and sunglasses during official duty.

“District Magistrates, ADMs being the district head need to ensure that in/at the state level official meeting which are chaired by the Honorable Chief Minister, Deputy CM, Ministers, Chief Secretary etc. or other high-level official meetings due regards needs to be given to the dress code,” The Indian Express reported while quoting the memorandum.

