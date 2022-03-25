In the midst of the controversy over the Birbhum violence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday praised the Calcutta High Court's ruling demanding a CBI investigation into the situation.

“We applaud the Calcutta High Court’s ruling. West Bengal has lost its democracy. The High Court’s decision will now assist to restore people’s trust in democracy. I am confident that the CBI will bring the leaders of a broader plot to justice. These leaders will be imprisoned. We received specific information that these politicians instructed police to arrive late at the scene after the fire had completely destroyed the houses “Sukanta Majumdar, the West Bengal BJP president and a party MP, informed ANI. The SIT was constituted, according to BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, by the West Bengal administration led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to bury the facts.

“Everyone requested a CBI investigation. Mamata Banerjee set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the situation. Innocent people being killed there, but she refuses to recognise the failure of her government” ANI quoted Ghosh as saying.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs held a protest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday, seeking her answer on the Birbhum violence.

“The state government’s SIT was an attempt to bury the facts.” We had requested a CBI investigation into the case so that the truth might be revealed. We congratulate the High Court for mandating a CBI investigation into the case. We feel that a fair investigation will be conducted immediately, and that justice will be served to the victims and their families,” BJP MLAs informed ANI.

“We also demand that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee notify the House about the occurrence and organise a debate in the House. They also noted, “Our protest will continue until the chief minister makes a statement in the House on the subject.”

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an investigation into the matter.

The High Court has requested a report, which must be presented by April 7. The matter was being examined by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) created by the West Bengal government. On Tuesday, at least eight people were burned to death in the Rampurhat region of West Bengal’s Birbhum after a crowd allegedly set fire to buildings following the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Manoj Malviya, the Director-General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal, stated that 11 arrests have been made in the investigation thus far.