The BJP and the CPI(M) have hailed the Calcutta High Court’s judgement transferring the inquiry into the Bogtui killings to the CBI. The TMC stated that it will cooperate fully and follow the Court’s direction. The CBI’s forensic team arrived in Rampurhat on Friday to conduct its inquiry, according to news agency ANI.

After the HC verdict, the CBI summoned an internal meeting where the CBI discussed setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Sources said that the CBI will probably give the charge of the SIT to the Joint Director of the CBI Special Crime Branch, Hyderabad. A DIG-rank officer will also be a part of the SIT. The CBI mailed the State SIT asking to handover the case diary.

According to the sources, one team of the CBI from Kolkata may be moved to Rampurhat and another team will reach from Asansol, but no official declaration has been made by the CBI. The probe will be conducted from a special crime branch of Biddhanngar.

The Bogtui case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the request of the High Court. They will arrive in Rampurhat police station’s Bogtui village on Saturday. The Central Forensic Laboratory’s (CFSL) experts came early on Friday. They collected samples from the site to check how the fire started and what combustible materials were used that day.