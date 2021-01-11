With the country already suffering from covid-19 pandemic, another virus, popularly known as bird flu has spread havoc across several states of India. The latest cases of bird flu have emerged in Delhi and Maharashtra who have reported the death of over 100 crows and 8000 birds respectively in the last two days.

With the country already suffering from the covid-19 pandemic, another virus, popularly known as bird flu has spread havoc across several states of India. Avian influenza has led to the death of thousands of birds including crows and migratory species, causing substantial losses to the poultry industry. While the government has labelled the disease as Zoonotic i.e. capable of being transmitted from non-human to human, no cases of infections in humans have been reported as of yet.

The latest cases of bird flu have emerged in Delhi and Maharashtra who have reported the death of over 100 crows and 8000 birds respectively in the last two days. The samples that had been earlier sent for testing and have come out positive with avian influenza. Other states to have reported the flu include Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana. This has raised the count of spread from earlier 7 states to now 8 states and 1 union territory.

The authorities in respective states have been on a high alert and have started taking measures to prevent the further spread of the virus. In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a complete ban on the import of live birds into the national capital. He has further declared a shutdown of the Ghazipur poultry market for the next ten days. Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s CM Uddhav Thackeray will be holding a meeting to review the situation of bird flu today.

Further, a meeting between the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture and senior officials of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry will take place at 3 pm today to discuss the availability of animal vaccines given the mounting deaths of birds across the country.

