While Coronavirus is still rampant, the outbreak of avian influenza or bird flu in 6 states has resulted in a ban on import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat into Punjab. As per the officials, Haryana is set to cull over 1.6L birds in the next few days.

In recent developments around the scare of avian influenza or bird blue, a Bhopal based laboratory confirmed that 4,37,000 birds have died in Haryana. Until now, Centre has confirmed bird blu in 6 states- Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Centre on Friday held a meeting with States and Union Territories to understand the status of the outbreak of bird flu. Steps and measures to control the spread of the same were also discussed during the meeting. An official statement read that so far, the disease had been confirmed in 6 states, the culling operations had been completed in the two affected districts of Kerala and the disinfection process was underway.

Haryana is about to begin the biggest culling of birds in any state, it is set to start the culling of over 1,60,000 birds. Officials said that 1,66,000 birds were going to be killed in the next few days. They added that the culling would take place within 1km of Kheri and Ghanauli villages as samples tested positive for bird flu there.

Haryana’s animal husbandry and dairying minister JP Dalal said on Friday that as per the report received, it had been confirmed that birds of two poultry farms were infected with avian influenza (H5N8). He added that the bird flu strain was less pathogenic, the state government had issued a notification for the affected poultry farms of Panchkula as a precautionary measure.

Punjab has banned the import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat till January 15 into the state. After confirmation of bird flu in 6 states, a high alert has been announced in the state of Maharshtra.

Avian influenza, more commonly knows as bird flu can not only infect birds but also humans and other animals. This virus is primarily contracted by coming in contact with sick birds but can later be passed from person to person.

