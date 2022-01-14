The Kottayam court on Friday acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case. The complaint was filed by a nun wherein she alleged that she was raped 13 times by Mulakkal from 2014 and 2016 when was a bishop in the Missionaries of Jesus, Jalandhar diocese. The complaint was filed on June 27, 2018, and Franco Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 on charges 7 IPC sections including rape. He is currently out on bail. The prosecution had examined 39 witnesses in the case. The trial in the case began in November 2019. After three long years, it was finally completed on Monday, January 10, 2022. It was an in-camera trial- the media was prohibited from reporting details about it upon Mulakkal’s counsel’s request.