Friday, September 6, 2024

BJD Expels Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

In a significant political development, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has expelled Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar from the party, citing allegations of ‘anti-party activities.’ The decision marks a major shift within the party and reflects internal discord.

The BJD, led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has been known for its strong internal discipline and unity. The expulsion of Sujeet Kumar, a prominent member of the Rajya Sabha, underscores the party’s commitment to maintaining its organizational integrity and coherence.

 

