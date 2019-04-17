BJD files complaint with Election Commission against Dharmendra Pradhan for misbehaving with flying squad, surprise checks on Naveen Patnaik, HD Kumaraswamy's choppers before polls: A day after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan engaged in a verbal brawl with police officials at MCL helipad in Sambalpur, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) for allegedly misbehaving and preventing the government officers from conducting their duties

A day after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan engaged in a verbal brawl with police officials at MCL helipad in Sambalpur, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against him for allegedly misbehaving and preventing the government officers from conducting their duties of checking his helicopter along with a sealed suitcase in his possession. The incident took place on Tuesday as the Union Minister arrived Sambalpur to address a rally.

In a complaint written to the commission, the BJD noted that the BJP leader misbehaved and prevented the officers from checking his helicopter and a sealed suitcase. The BJD alleged that the surprise check was carried as part of the normal election duty checkings.

Terming Pradhan’s actions “extremely poor and unbecoming of a political leader,” the party demanded strict action against the BJP leader.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) files a complaint with Election Commission demanding action against Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly 'misbehaving & preventing govt officers from conducting their duties of checking his helicopter along with a sealed suitcase in his possession yesterday' pic.twitter.com/HOZZs5x0Qc — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

Despite that, the EC’s flying squads also stopped and checked choppers and cars of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa. In the last 48 hours, several raids have been conducted at the houses of senior political leaders over the suspicion of unaccounted cash being used by parties to buy the voters.

While Patnaik’s chopper was stopped and checked at a helipad in Rourkela as it was about to take off, Kumaraswamy’s s luggage was also checked by the flying squad as soon as his chopper landed at a helipad in Shivamogga.

Election Commission flying squad checks luggage of Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik at a helipad in Rourkela, Odisha. (16.4.19) pic.twitter.com/OVvrFwYAY9 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

The Karnataka CM is quite vocal about the ongoing raids and has alleged that the raids are being carried out as PM Modi was trying to run an administration of fear. “Why should I be afraid of I-T raids…the way I-T is working – is it right?” questioned Kumaraswamy.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More