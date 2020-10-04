Former Odisha Minister and seven-time BJD MLA from Pipili constituency, Pradeep Maharathy passed away on Sunday. The senior BJD leader was 65 and was admitted to the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14.

Former Odisha Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Pipili constituency, Pradeep Maharathy passed away on Sunday. He was 65. The senior BJD leader admitted to the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14. He was put on ventilator support since October 2 due to deterioration of his health condition. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over his demise and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family and people of Pipili.

As per an official statement, the Chief Minister has described Maharathy as a “stalwart of BJD”. Known for his exceptional organisation capacity, the late leader had won from Pipili consecutively for 7th time, he said. The mortal remains of Maharathy will be cremated with full state honours, the statement added.

Pradeep Maharathy was born in Pipili, Khorapada, Puri, and was the son of Late Gokulananda Maharathy. He was married to Prativa Maharathy. The couple had a son named Rudra Pratap Maharathy and a daughter Pallavi Maharathy. Maharathy started his political career as a student leader in SCS College, Puri. For the first time in 1985, he was elected as the MLA from Pipili Constituency, Odisha. He was then a member of the Janata Party and was elected to the legislature seven times.

Also Read: Rahul, Priyanka meet Hathras victim’s family, Rahul assures support to family

Also Read: Rahul and Priyanka’s Hathras visit turns into a jolly trip, slams Telangana BJP leaders

The seven-time MLA Pradeep Maharathy from Pipili in Puri district is survived by wife Prativa, son Rudra Pratap and daughter Pallavi. As many as 3,326 new COVID-19 cases, 4,066 recoveries, and 15 deaths were reported in Odisha till October 3, said the State Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 2,32,713 including 1,98,194 recoveries, 33,559 active cases and 907 deaths.