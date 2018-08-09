Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in a press statement on the election of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson on Thursday said that posts like speaker and deputy chairman of the House should be decided on a consensus rather than elections. The party said it believes that constitutional posts like that of the Speaker and Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha should be decided on a consensus instead of elections.

In a press statement on Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson elections, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said that posts like speaker and deputy chairman of the House should be decided on a consensus rather than elections. The party said that in the highest traditions of a parliamentary democracy, BJD believes that constitutional posts like that of the Speaker and Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha should be decided on a consensus instead of elections. Further responding to the deputy chairperson election, Biju Janata Dal said that they waited till the end for a consensus to emerge but it did not happen.

There were two candidates, one from Janata Dal (United) Harivansh Narayan Singh and the other from the Congress Hariprasad contested the election. “BJD had decided to support JD(U) since the JD(U) and BJD have similar ideological origins, emerging from the Jay Prakash Narayan movement,” the party said. While the Congress candidate was AICC in charge of Odisha till recently and vitriolic in his statements against the BJD and the State Government.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh who belong to the JDU, received 125 votes, while Congress’ Hariprasad received 105 votes. The result would have different and on the favour of the Opposition if BJD, TRS had supported Congress’ candidate.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party leaders also walked out of the Parliament, reducing the number of required majority, which in a way helped NDA’s candidate to win the election. Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Shamristha Mukherjee said criticised Arvind Kejriwal for indirectly helping the Modi government.

