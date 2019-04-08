BJP 2019 manifesto on health for all: The BJP has proposed to set up one Medical College for every three parliamentary constituencies and one Medical College or Post Graduate Medical College in every district by 2024. It promised to set up 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) by 2022. The ruling party said that they have rolled out a Special Mission to eliminate deadly Tuberculosis from the country by 2025.

BJP 2019 manifesto on health for all: The BJP in its election manifesto said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic step in 2018 through the rollout of Ayushman Bharat healthcare programme. The party said that they have conceived and implemented programmes for controlling prices of medicines and significantly expanding Medical education. The party endeavoured to initiate a programme to set up 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) by 2022. The ruling BJP also proposed to strengthen the health infrastructure across the country.

Here is the full text:

1. Making Healthcare Accessible

While providing annual health cover of Rs. 5 lakh to 10.74 crore poor families under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana under Ayushman Bharat, we also initiated a programme to set up 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) by 2022. Till date, 17,150 HWCs have become functional. We will take up the programme of HWCs to next level. We will target provisioning of telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory facilities at these HWCs by 2022 to ensure quality primary medical care to the poor at his doorstep.

We will create an essential devices list and a separate pricing policy for medical devices to ensure their accessibility and affordability to masses.

2. Strengthening Health Infrastructure

With our initiatives, we have successfully reached the stage of ensuring one Medical College for every three Parliamentary Constituencies. We will take it forward and set up one Medical College or Post Graduate Medical College in every district, through public or private participation, by 2024. To start with 75 such Medical Institutes will be set up by 2022. This would ensure availability and accessibility of quality secondary and tertiary medical care to the citizens across the diverse landscape of our country.

In a mere span of 5 years, we have increased the number of MBBS seats by 18,000 and that of Postgraduate Medical seats by 12,000. We would further accelerate the pace of reforms in medical education sector so as to ensure transparency on one hand and improved doctor: population ratio on the other hand. With our efforts, we will double the number of MBBS and Specialist doctors in the country by 2024 as compared to the work done from 1947 till 2014. Further, we will also accelerate the reforms in para-medical education sector so as to increase the availability of nurses, pharmacists and other paramedical personnel.

We will also accelerate the reforms in paramedical education sector so as to increase the availability of nurses, pharmacists and other paramedical personnel.

3. Immunization and Nutrition

We will endeavour to make the National Nutrition Mission a mass movement and strengthen infrastructure and capacity in all Anganwadis.

The Mission Indradhanush programme has ensured full immunization of 3.39 crore children and 87.18 lakh pregnant mothers. Further, the annual increase in the rate of immunization has jumped from 1% per year to 6% per year. Continuing this pace, we will ensure full immunization coverage for all the children and pregnant women by 2022

4. Eliminating Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis claims more lives every year than any other infectious disease. As on today, more than 25 lakh citizens are suffering from TB while over 3 lakh persons die due to TB every year. The disease mainly affects the poor and malnourished. We have rolled out a Special Mission to eliminate TB from India by 2025. We will ensure this becomes a success much ahead of the target given in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More