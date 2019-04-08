BJP 2019 manifesto on India as the world’s third largest economy: Here is the full text: The BJP has released the election manifesto Sankalp Patra for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country. In its declaration, the party said that they would work for making India as the world's third-largest economy. The party also promised to make the country a global manufacturing hub. If voted to power, the saffron party said it would promote Yoga globally.

BJP 2019 manifesto on India as the world’s third largest economy: The BJP on Monday released its election manifesto at party headquarters in the national capital. The ruling BJP touched several key issues in the 45-page manifesto. For making India the third largest economy of the world, the BJP said that they are committed to make India a US $ 5 trillion economy by 2025 and the US $ 10 trillion economy by 2032. About the Goods and Service Tax, the party proposed the simplification of the GST process by engaging in dialogue with all stakeholders.

1. Roadmap for 5 trillion dollar economy

• India was branded as ‘fragile five’ in 2014. Within five years, we have turned India into a bright spot that is not only the fastest growing major economy of the world but also enjoys macroeconomic stability. We have already become the world’s sixth largest economy and will soon be among the top five. We aspire to make India the third largest economy of the world by 2030. This implies that we commit to make India a US $ 5 trillion economy by 2025 and the US $ 10 trillion economy by 2032.

• When compared to all governments post-1991, this government has delivered the highest rate of average GDP growth (7.3%) over the last five years and maintained the lowest rate of average consumer inflation (4.6%). The consumer inflation is presently at 2.6%. This has been achieved with lower fiscal deficits and significantly lower current account deficit as a percentage of GDP. Average fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP during 2014-19 has been brought down to 3.7% from 5.4% during 2009-14. Reduction in fiscal deficit of this order implies less burden of debt on future generations by almost Rs.16 lakh crores. Average Current account deficit as a percentage of GDP during this government has been reduced to 1.5% from 3.3% during 2009-14.

2. Tax Policy

Our economic policy has been guided by the principle of lowering the tax rate and improving compliance; thereby broadening of the tax base. With improved compliance and increased tax base, the tax to GDP ratio has reached 12%, highest in the recent past, up from 10.1% in 2013-14. This increased revenue has been deployed for benefits to the poor and the creation of infrastructure at an unprecedented level. We will continue with our policy in a similar manner – lowering of tax rate thereby rewarding honest taxpayers and improving compliance.

3. Goods and Service Tax

Goods and Service Tax (GST) has resulted in an overall lowering of tax rates and increased revenue collection, particularly for states. When compared to the base year of 2015-16, GST revenue for all states has increased by 50% in three years. We will continue with the simplification of the GST process by engaging in dialogue with all stakeholders.

4. Promoting Yoga Globally

We will further continue our efforts to promote Yoga globally as the world celebrates 21st June as the International Yoga Day. We will promote Yoga as a vital method to achieve physical wellness and spiritual rejuvenation across the globe and will continue to work towards the training of Yoga practitioners. We will undertake a rapid expansion of Yoga health hubs, Yoga tourism and research in Yoga.

5. ₹100 lakh crore Investment

While social security net for the poor and farmers will be expanded, we will take up capital investment in the country to a new height. By 2024, we will make the capital investment of Rs.100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector. We recognize that investment-driven growth requires a cheaper cost of capital. By anchoring inflation at 4% and cleaning up our banking system we have created the space for a structural reduction in the cost of capital. This will not only help infrastructure investment but investment also in the wider economy. Thus, new India will be built on the basis of investment-driven growth.

6. Make in India

With the aim of developing India into a knowledge-based, skill supposed and technology-driven society, we have launched the ‘Make in India’ campaign. A beginning has already been made through our initiatives like Digital India, Startup India and Skill India. To bring in fast and inclusive growth, we have also carried out substantial reforms in the last few years in terms of de-regulation and de-licensing, with an aim to improve ease of doing business. More than 90% of FDI approvals are now through the automatic route. FDI has grown by almost 50% in the last ve years. Similarly, implementation of One Nation, One Tax through GST has brought all businesses under the single tax net.

7. Making India a global manufacturing hub

We position India as a global manufacturing hub over the next five years, we will take the following steps:

• Top 50 Ranking in Ease of Doing Business Index- In the last four years, India has climbed 65 places in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index. We will further work in this direction to take the country’s ranking into the top 50.

• Strengthening Companies Act – In order to incentivize compliance of law and ease of doing business, we will amend the Companies Act to impose civil liability for technical and procedural defaults of a minor nature thus unclogging the majority of the cases from the courts.

• New Industrial Policy – We will announce a new industrial policy to improve the competitiveness of manufacturing and services with an eye on Industry 4.0 in order to gear up for technologies like artificial intelligence and electric mobility. Special efforts will be made for MSMEs.

• Network Approach for Growth – We understand that clustering and network effects are important in order to build competitiveness in cutting edge industries. Therefore, we will invest in creating clusters/networks that can take on the world’s best. Public procurement and government incentives will be used actively to build up these clusters and encourage job creation.

8. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

A special package was launched by the Government to boost the MSME sector. The Credit Guarantee Scheme of the Government of India is an important component wherein loans to MSME are guaranteed. Under this alone, the credit of around Rs.19,000 crore was achieved in 2017-18. We would aim to take this figure to Rs.1,00,000 crore by 2024.

Technology access and upgradation are key elements in the MSME sector. Our government has taken a major step in expanding Technology Centres and we would achieve more than 150 such centres all over the country by 2024. These Technology Centres would help in mentoring skilling and prototyping of MSMEs. They will expose MSMEs to Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things, Virtual Reality, Block Chain technology and Zero Defect Zero Effect.

The Technology Centres, other skilling centres of MSMEs and NSICs incubation centres alone would provide focussed and high-level skilling to more than 6 lakh people per year.

Welfare of Small Traders –

• We will establish National Traders’ Welfare Board and create a National Policy for Retail Trade for the growth of retail businesses.

• To protect the interests of small traders, we will provide accident insurance of 10 lakh rupees to all the traders registered under GST.

• On the lines of Kisan credit card, we will also create a scheme to give a merchant credit card to registered merchants.

9. Entrepreneurship & StartUps

To encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst the youth, we will launch a new scheme to provide collateral-free credit up to 50 lakh for entrepreneurs. We will guarantee 50% of the loan amount for female entrepreneurs and 25% of the loan amount for male entrepreneurs.

India is now among the largest Startup ecosystems of the world. We will furtherer strengthen this ecosystem by:

• Easing regulatory requirement for start-ups

• Targeting time spent for tax compliance at 1 hour per month

• Facilitating the establishment of 50,000 new startups in the nation by 2024

• Creating 100 Innovation Zones in Urban Local Bodies

• Setting up 500 new incubators and accelerators by 2024

• Initiating ranking of Central Ministries, departments, State Governments and CPSUs for their increased engagement with startups and in bringing in innovation and newer technologies and global practices and skills.

We will continue to promote and encourage startups through the creation of a ‘Seed Startup Fund’ of ₹20,000 crore. We will support entrepreneurial ventures started by individuals from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Communities, or Economically Weaker Sections and take forward the ‘Standup India’ initiative. We will set-up new ‘Entrepreneurial Northeast’ scheme to provide financial support to the micro, small and medium industries and for employment generation in the Northeastern state.

10. Using Tourism to Cluster Services

Within the services sector, tourism will be a special focus because it brings together many different service segments.

In particular, we will identify specific places of cultural or natural importance in order to develop them as comprehensive destinations instead of leaving them as isolated sites. This requires that we look at transport connection, heritage conservation, hotels, restaurants, entertainment and other services in an integrated way. We will make an effort to ensure that all these services interconnect. Therefore, the government will make sure that schemes/ agencies such as Swachh Bharat, ASI, forest department and local government work together with the travel and hospitality industry. All UNESCO heritage sites in India will be upgraded to international level facilities.

The Northeastern states and our Island/coastal areas will be developed while being sensitive to conserving their ecological uniqueness. Similarly, places of cultural importance will be developed while maintaining their unique heritage. As we have recently demonstrated by projects in Varanasi, an effort will be made to upgrade these sites while being sensitive to their historical/cultural heritage.

11. Transparent economy

We will continue our crackdown on Benami properties and illegal foreign bank accounts to benefit honest taxpayers and the poor of the country. We will also expedite our actions to bring fugitive economic offenders back to India and prosecute them for their crimes.

12. International Trade

We will ensure faster customs clearance of international cargo by relaxing clearance procedures, introducing self-declaration etc. and adopting new scanning technology. We will also provide adequate financial and institutional support for exporters and export organizations to build capacity and equip them with adequate information to ensure unhindered exports.

