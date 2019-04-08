BJP 2019 manifesto on national security: The party said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, it has altered the national security paradigm of the country in the last four years.

BJP 2019 manifesto on national security: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the manifesto in New Delhi. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were also present during the release of the party’s election manifesto.

The party said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, it has altered the national security paradigm of the country in the last four years. The BJP also promised to do the following things if voted to power.

Here is the full text of BJP’s 2019 manifesto on national security:

1) Zero-Tolerance Approach to Terrorism

Our security doctrine will be guided by our national security interest only. This is exemplified by the Surgical Strikes and the Air Strikes carried out recently. We will only continue our policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ against terrorism and extremism and will continue to follow our policy of giving a free hand to our security forces in combating terrorism.

2) National Security

1)Strengthening our Armed Forces

We will speed up the purchases of outstanding defence-related equipment and weapons. In order to equip the Armed Forces with modern equipment, we will continue to take focused steps to strengthen the strike capability of the Armed Forces.

3) Self-reliance in the defence sector

In order to ensure self-reliance in the procurement of defence equipment, we have taken several effective steps in the last ve years. For instance, the most modern AK-203 automatic rifles are being manufactured at Amethi under our ‘Make in India in Defence’ initiative. We are committed to focus on ‘Make in India in Defence’ to enable indigenous production of defence equipment. This will also generate employment and encourage investment in the defence sector.

4) Welfare of Soldiers

We have already demonstrated our commitment to the welfare of our veterans with the implementation of long-delayed OROP. To take this commitment forward, we promise to create a more effective framework for the resettlement of our Armed Forces veterans. Under this, the Armed Forces will sta planning for the resettlement of soldiers three years before their retirement and in accordance with their preferences. This will include provision for skills training, so skills training, financial support for higher education, for housing and for starting an enterprise.

5) Modernisation of Police Forces

i) We will continue to take forward the process of modernizing the Central Armed Police Forces to further increase their capacity and readiness and enable them to effectively combat internal security challenges.

ii) We will provide assistance to the states to upgrade their police forces through the ‘Scheme for Modernization of Police Forces’. We will encourage expedited police reforms in the states so as to enable the State police forces to deal with new types of crimes like cybercrime and help them to be more sensitive to the citizens, especially the weak and vulnerable sections of the society.

6) Combating Infiltration

i)There has been a huge change in the cultural and linguistic identity of some areas due to illegal immigration, resulting in an adverse impact on local people’s livelihood and employment. We will expeditiously complete the National Register of Citizens process in these areas on priority. In the future, we will implement the NRC in a phased manner in other pas of the country.

Nation First

ii)We will continue to undertake effective steps to prevent illegal immigration in the Northeastern states. For this, we will further strengthen our border security. A pilot project on the use of technology to strengthen border security (Sma Fencing) was implemented in Dhubri (Assam). We will implement this on all borders.

7) Reinforcing Border Security

i) We will focus on the creation of developmental and other necessary infrastructure in border areas to ensure that border security is strengthened and to enable increased participation of and benefits for border areas in the country’s development and progress.

iI) We have completed building six integrated check-posts with another under construction to facilitate easier trade and travel from the neighbouring countries. We will further ease the movement of goods and people by constructing 14 more integrated check-posts by 2024. Aer completion of all the proposed integrated check-posts, all trade movement with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan will be conducted through the integrated check-posts

8) Coastal Safety

Aer effectively strengthening coastal security through implementation of a coastal security scheme to provide modern equipment and allocating funds to the states for establishing coastal police stations, establishment of National Committee for Strengthening Maritime & Coastal Security, Island Information System and National Academy of Coastal Policing, we will continue to take steps for ensuring security of India’s long coastline.

9) Citizenship Amendment Bill

i) We are committed to the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill for the protection of individuals of religious minority communities from neighbouring countries escaping persecution. We will make all efforts to clarify the issues to the sections of the population from the Northeastern states who have expressed apprehensions regarding the legislation. We reiterate our commitment to protect the linguistic, cultural and social identity of the people of Northeast. Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs escaping persecution from India’s neighbouring countries will be given citizenship in India.

10) Combating Le Wing Extremism

We have already taken strong actions to reduce le wing extremism to a very large extent and limited them to small pockets. We are committed to taking necessary and effective steps against le wing extremism to eliminate this menace in the next ve years. In the last ve years, we have focussed on the development of economic and social infrastructure such as roads, mobile towers, schools and medical facilities in the tribal areas affected by le wing extremism and we will continue to make efforts in this direction.

11) Jammu & Kashmir – Article 370

i) In the last five years, we have made all necessary efforts to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir through decisive actions and an rm policy. We are committed to overcoming all obstacles that come in the way of development and provide adequate financial resources to all the regions of the state. We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370.

ii) We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state. We will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state. We will make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits and we will provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Chhamb.

