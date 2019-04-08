BJP 2019 manifesto on small and marginal farmers: Here is the full text: The BJP also proposed to expand the coverage of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for the welfare of the farmers. In its declaration, the ruling party said that they would provide a pension for small and marginal farmers in the country to ensure social security to them on reaching 60 years of age. The BJP proposed to invest Rs 25 lakh crore in Agri-rural sector to improve the productivity of the farm sector.

BJP 2019 manifesto on small and marginal farmers: Here is the full text: The BJP’s election manifesto Sankalp Patra, which was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at party headquarters in Delhi, proposed to double farmers’ income by 2022. The BJP also proposed to expand the coverage of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for the welfare of the farmers. In its declaration, the ruling party said that they would provide a pension for small and marginal farmers in the country to ensure social security to them on reaching 60 years of age. The BJP proposed to invest Rs 25 lakh crore in Agri-rural sector to improve the productivity of the farm sector.

Here is the full text:

1. Welfare of farmers

Voluntary enrollment in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

Our scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has ensured risk mitigation and provided insurance cover for all farmers. We will make enrolment of farmers under the scheme voluntary.

Interest-free Kisan Credit Card loans

We will provide sho-term new agriculture loans up to Rs. 1 lakh at a 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount.

Empowering Farmers through Policies

We will work towards reducing all agricultural imports and institute a predictable export and import policy with a built-in mechanism for encouraging expos and discouraging imports.

Assurance of Quality Seeds

We will ensure timely availability of improved seeds of promising varieties at aordable rates with doorstep testing facilities.

Pension for small and marginal farmers

We will launch a pension scheme for all small and marginal farmers in the country so as to ensure social security to them on reaching 60 years of age.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to all

We have launched Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to ensure financial support to farmers owning land up to 2 hectares. We will further expand the coverage of the scheme to all the farmers in the country.

₹25 lakh crore investment in Agri-rural sector

We are committed to making an investment of Rs. 25 lakh crore to improve the productivity of the farm sector.

Welfare of Farmers

2. Development of Argi-allied sectors

Oilseeds Mission –

We will launch a new mission to achieve self-sufficiency in oil seeds and other agri-products.

Warehouse Network across the Country

We will build an efficient storage and transport mechanism for agriculture produce. Our Pradhan Mantri Krishi SAMPADA Yojana highlights our focus on warehousing as a means of increasing farmers’ income. To further expand the warehousing infrastructure in the country, we will establish a National Warehousing Grid along National Highways to ensure necessary logistical linkages for warehousing of agricultural produce.

To enable the farmer to store the agri-produce near his village and sell at a remunerative price at an appropriate time, we will roll out a new Village Storage Scheme of agri-produce. We will provide farmers with loans at cheaper rates on the basis of storage receipt of the agri-produce.

To ensure the greater promotion and increase profitability under organic farming, we will take the following steps:

• We will promote chemical-free organic farming in an additional 20 lakh hectare of hilly, tribal and rainfed areas in the next 5 years.

• We will launch a dedicated e-commerce portal to enhance the availability of organic produce to the doorsteps of consumers.

• Goshalas in the country will be linked to the promotion of organic farming.

• Promotion of organic eco-tourism in the vicinity of organic farming will also ensure additional income to the farmers.

