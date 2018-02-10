In an unprecedented incident, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists allegedly vandalised the official residence of IAS officer and Chief Minister's private secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian on Saturday. The police have arrested four people in connection with the incident.

In a shocking incident, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists allegedly vandalised the official residence of IAS officer and Odisha Chief Minister private secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian on Saturday. It is for the first time that the workers of a political party attacked the residence of government officials. The police have arrested four persons in connection and have defended the alleged act by some workers of its youth wing. The incident has exposed the intelligence failure of the police as they had no clue about it.

According to report, 30 activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), with party flags arrived at the official residence of the private secretary and shouted slogans against him. They have alleged that the IAS officer was working for the ruling Biju Janata Dal. The BJP activists barged into the residence after attacking the security personnel, damaged flower pots and several two-wheelers. At the time of the attack, Pandian was not home, but his wife and their two children faced the attackers. The protestors also threw cow dung on the walls and gate of his residence.

