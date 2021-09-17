Volunteers are being set to fulfil the historic significance of delivering maximum vaccines for the day. The target is to complete 1.5 crore vaccines on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Friday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day, said sources.

To achieve this milestone, BJP is prepping its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their COVID-19 vaccines on the day.

India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day on earlier occasions.

The target that BJP is aspiring is to get more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered on Friday.

Senior leaders in the party said that the party will try to see the day will be recorded in the nation’s history as the one that witnessed a record number of COVID-19 vaccines administered.

BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, also in charge of the health volunteers initiative, said that party chief JP Nadda wanted to celebrate the birthday of the Prime Minister in a special way.

“What can be more special than protecting people for which the Prime Minister is working day and night. It is a matter of pride that we have two Covid vaccines in our name and we have been able to protect citizens from this deadly pandemic. It would be a befitting tribute to PM Modi who strived hard to ensure people remain protected from Covid,” said Chugh.

With the world reeling under the aftermath of COVID-19, India strived to battle the pandemic. Senior leaders in the BJP said that this would also be a befitting reply to those who tried to create vaccine hesitancy in people for purely political reasons and thus endangered the lives of people.

In the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 77 crore landmark milestone (77,17,36,406) on Thursday. As many as 57,11,488 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.