After hectic schedule of Greater Hyderabad Municipal polls, AIMIM party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has become busy once again with his routine daily work in his party office and constituency. He shared his future political plans with NewsX and accused the BJP as a communal party.

After hectic schedule of Greater Hyderabad Municipal polls, AIMIM party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has become busy once again with his routine daily work in his party office and constituency. He shared his future political plans with NewsX and accused the BJP as a communal party. Owaisi mentioned that in GHMC polls, 48 BJP leaders have been elected as corporators but non of them is from Muslim community whereas out of 44 AIMIM corporators three are Hindus. One of them elected third time from AIMIM is a Hindu.

Owaisi told the NewsX, ” many alleged me that I am a vote cutter and supporter of this party and that party. They made the same kind of allegations when we contested in Bihar. We did not have any alliance TRS in Telangana. We contested against TRS candidates everywhere. Our AIMIM will take a decision on entry into West Bengal elections. I will let you know about the entry, but we don’t enter Kerala or Assam. In Kerala IUML is there and Assam Ajmal’s party is there. They are doing great service, they are our friendly parties”.

Owaisi said that there are still two months to form a civic body in Hyderabad so after consulting all the corporations and our party leaders the AIMIM will take a decision. No party got a clearcut mandate in Hyderabad . In Hyderabad municipal polls out of 150 seats, TRS won 56, BJP 48 and AIMIM 44 seats . The magic figure is 76 but no party has got it.

Also Read: Ahead of TN state elections, Kamal Haasan to embark on his 1st phase of campaign on Dec 13

AIMIM was crucial in the civic election as Owaisi was the target of several attacks the BJP made during the campaigning. The BJP also alleged that TRS and AIMIM have formed a secret coalition. Owaisi denied the links.