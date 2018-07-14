Ram Mandir case: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the construction of grand Ram Mandir will begin before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The following claim by the BJP president came while he was chairing a party meet in Hyderabad.

Ending speculations surrounding the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, BJP president Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the construction of grand Ram Mandir will begin before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The following claim by the BJP president came while he was chairing a party meet in Hyderabad. Shah added that strict measures will be taken to clear the hurdles for its construction before the 2019 polls kick-off. Confirming the reports, Perala Sekharjee, BJP National Executive told media that Amit Shah has said that the process of construction will begin before general polls.

Sekharjee added that Amit Shah looked into the developments made in the Ram Mandir case. Just a day after BJP president claimed that the hurdles on the path of Ram Mandir’s construction will be cleared before 2019 elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Amit Shah and asked if he is going to write the judgment even before Supreme Court passes its verdict.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Owaisi stated that it would have been better if the judgment in Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case comes after the elections take place.

He added that the decision should come after the elections are held fairly and peacefully. During the party meet in Hyderabad, Amit Shah said that elections will not be advanced and further asked his party members to prepare for the upcoming elections so that they can come into power.

