Union Minister said that the Modi government enjoys majority both inside and outside the Parliament. Commenting on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition, Ananth Kumar said that NDA and all its allies will vote against the motion.

Hitting out at Sonia Gandhi’s remark where she had asked that ‘who said Congress doesn’t have numbers’, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said that Sonia Gandhi is weak in maths. He added that she had miscalculated the numbers just as Congress did in 1996. Claiming that the Congress’ calculation is wrong, the Union Minister said that the Modi government enjoys majority both inside and outside the Parliament. Commenting on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition, Ananth Kumar said that NDA and all its allies will vote against the motion. Later, commenting over Shiv Sena’s stand over the no-confidence motion, Union Minister said that they will be voting against the motion.

The following remark by the Union Minister comes to light just a few hours after the senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi claimed that their proposed no-confidence motion will be backed by all the other Opposition parties. BJP leader Ananth Kumar further added that they were ready to face the motion moved by the Opposition.

Claiming that BJP enjoys the majority, he said that ‘Sonia ji’s maths is weak’. On Wednesday, Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, accepted the no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion was accepted for the first time in past 15 years. Earlier, a no-confidence motion was proposed and accepted in 2003.

On Thursday morning, AIADMK said that they will not be backing the no-confidence motion stating that they were all alone during the Cauvery dispute and no one came to help them.

Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to all party MPs informing them about the no-confidence motion and sought their support over the issue.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More