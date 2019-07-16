The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has appointed state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil as the new state chief in Maharashtra. Earlier, former state president Raosaheb Danve resigned from the post of the state president after his induction into Union cabinet. Party MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha also replaced Ashish Shelar as the new president of the BJP unit chief.

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has appointed state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil as the new party president in the state and party MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha as the president of the Mumbai city units.

Chandrakant Patil takes over the post of the president in the state of Maharashtra from Raosaheb Danve, who quits as the Maharashtra BJP chief due to his induction into Union Cabinet. On the other hand, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is a builder and the richest MLA has replaced Ashish Shelar who has been appointed as a minister in the state government recently. Shelar was the president of the BJP Mumbai unit for the last six years.

Raosaheb Danve, while announcing his resignation the former state president of BJP said, he needs to focus on his parliamentary responsibilities and ministerial portfolio. He also requested the party to appoint a new state president for strengthening the party organisation in Maharashtra.

However, these appointments came at a time when Maharashtra Congress is undergoing an internal turmoil after a disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Milind Deora has quit as a Mumbai Congress president on July 7 after taking responsibility for the election results. Veteran Congress leader Ashok Chavan also resigned as the state president taking responsibility for the loss in the Lok Sabha election. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat was appointed as the new party chief in Maharashtra for Congress.

The Congress won just one seat out of 48 in the state of Maharashtra. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and Shiv Sena combinedly bagged 41 seats in the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

