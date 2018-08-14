A petition has been filed with the Supreme Court regarding the Article 35A of the Constitution. The petition has been filed by a BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. The petition filed with the Supreme Court stated that the Article 35A is against the fundamental rights of the Constitution.

On Tuesday, another petition was filed with the Supreme Court regarding the Article 35A of the Constitution. Article 35A is an article that gives powers to the Jammu and Kashmir state’s legislature to give special rights along with extra privileges to the residents of the state. The petition has been filed by a BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. The petition filed with the Supreme Court stated that the Article 35A is against the fundamental rights of the Constitution. The petition said that the article also violates the right to equality. Article 35A which is considered as a bone for contention for many prevents outsiders from buying land in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the petition filed by the BJP leader, he said that only Parliament has the right to amend the Constitution and not the President. The petition added that even if the rest of the country is kept aside, Dalits and Valmiki Samaj who had been living there since 1995 haven’t been provided with the equal rights. The people are facing inequalities when it comes to health facilities or even education.

In the petition, the BJP leader said that it is Article 35A that violates the rights of the people of other caste living in the state. he added that 36A id against the basic structure of the Constitution.

As per reports, Article 35A gives a free hand to the state government along with the politicians to discriminate among the citizens of India and give a better treatment to some. 35A also bars the non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir from buying land or getting a government job in Jammu and Kashmir. The following article also bars people from voting in the local elections.

