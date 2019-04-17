BJP asks Election Commission to review Mamata biopic Baghini before May 3 release, the same way as PM Narendra Modi film

In a letter to the Election Commission, the West Bengal BJP unit has asked the EC to review the biopic titled "Baghini" (Tigress) on a similar line that was done in the case of the film “PM Narendra Modi”.

Drawing attention of the Election Commission to media reports of a biopic on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday urged the poll watchdog to review the content before its release on May 3, the same way as it did with a biographical film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter to the commission, the BJP state unit has asked the EC to review the biopic titled “Baghini” (Tigress) on a similar line that was done in the case of “PM Narendra Modi”. According to media reports, the biopic on the Trinamool Congress leader is set to be released on May 3, just two days before the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on May 6.

Commenting on the PM Modi biopic on Wednesday, the commission said that the film’s screening is underway and a fresh decision will be taken soon as per directions of the Supreme Court. The apex court had earlier directed the commission to watch the full biopic and take a fresh decision on its ban. The EC said that seven of its officials are currently reviewing it.

The commission also allowed live coverage on Namo TV, provided the contents are not pre-recorded. It said that any pre-recorded content cannot be aired for 48 hours before the polling. It has directed the state chief election commissioners to strictly implement the order.

Live coverage can be done on Namo TV but any pre-recorded content cannot be streamed for 48 hours before the polling date. State Chief Election Commissioners (CEC) have been informed to observe this strictly pic.twitter.com/MRzZ2tI2S5 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

The Election Commission last week had stalled the release of “PM Narendra Modi”, saying that the film disturbs the level-playing field in the elections and postponed its release until the elections are over. The commission’s order comes after the Supreme Court had asked the EC to decide on its release and whether or not it violates the model code of conduct. The court observation came after the Congress Party approached the court to defer its release. The film casts Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi as PM Narendra Modi.

The censor board had cleared the film with a U certificate without making any cuts.

