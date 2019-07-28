BJP asks Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to keep family members bay: BS Yediyurappa has been asked to not let his family members intervene in state politics. The instruction comes just a few days after Yediyurappa took the oath of the office. Vijayendra, son of Yediyurappa, has also been asked to avoid controversies and do not maintain a high-profile, reports said.

Vijayendra played an important role in bringing down the Congress-JD(S) government led by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy last week. BY Raghavendra, the eldest son of Yediyurappa, who is a parliamentarian from Shivamogga, has said that he will be on focusing on the developmental works in his Lok Sabha constituency, reports suggested. Earlier, Kumaraswamy had faced backlash after legislators and bureaucrats accused his brother HD Revanna of interfering in the government affairs.

The BJP comes to power in Karnataka after the Congress-JD(S) government failed to prove majority on the floor of the house. The coalition got 99 votes against 105 of the BJP. The drama in Karnataka started after the resignation of 16 ruling legislators — 13 from Congress, three from JD(S). Immediately after they tendered resignations, they moved to Mumbai and refused to return and support the crumbling government of Kumaraswamy.

Both the coalition partners tried their best to convince the rebels. They were also promised of ministerial berths in the cabinet but to no avail. Congress and JD(S) shifted the blame on BJP, accusing the ruling national party of using force to take away their MLAs. Speaker KR Ramesh did not accept their resignations. After the coalition failed in a trust vote, Speaker KR Ramesh disqualified three rebels MLAs under te anti-defection law till 2023.

