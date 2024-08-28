Wednesday, August 28, 2024

BJP Bengal Bandh: Train Disruptions and Student Leader Arrested in Nabanna Protest

BJP announced a bandh in West Bengal on Wednesday, following a confrontation between demonstrators and the Kolkata Police during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan.

BJP Bengal Bandh: Train Disruptions and Student Leader Arrested in Nabanna Protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a bandh in West Bengal on Wednesday, following a confrontation between demonstrators and the Kolkata Police during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally on August 27. The clash, centered around demands for justice in the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old doctor, has intensified political tensions in the state.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar declared that the bandh was a direct response to the “autocratic regime” of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Majumdar criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly neglecting the public’s call for justice, fueling the call for a statewide shutdown. “The bandh became necessary in response to the ‘autocratic regime’ of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he stated.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Timeline of Accused Sanjoy Roy, Hours Before the Crime

Adding to the controversy, BJP national president JP slammed the Kolkata Police’s handling of the protesters, accusing them of severe misconduct. JP remarked, “In Didi’s West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued,” referring to the police’s alleged highhandedness during the protest.

The protest, which sought to address issues surrounding the tragic case of the trainee doctor, has seen heightened tensions with police reportedly arresting a student leader involved in the demonstration. The BJP’s actions reflect growing unrest and dissatisfaction with the state government’s response to the incident.

MUST READ: Kolkata Protest: BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee’s Resignation Over Trainee Doctor’s Death, Calls For CBI Investigation

Tags:

bharatiya janata party (bjp) BJP national president JP Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Nabanna Abhijan Trinamool Congress (TMC) West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar
addBlock

Recent Post

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov To Remain In Police Custody, Detention Extended

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov To Remain In Police Custody, Detention Extended

BJP Bengal Bandh: Major Airlines Issue Travel Warnings; Train Services Disrupted

BJP Bengal Bandh: Major Airlines Issue Travel Warnings; Train Services Disrupted

Amid ‘Bengal Bandh’ Bus Driver Seen Wearing Helmets For Safety | Watch

Amid ‘Bengal Bandh’ Bus Driver Seen Wearing Helmets For Safety | Watch

Maharashtra Police Detain Three in Connection With Alleged Rape of 19-Year-Old Nursing Student

Maharashtra Police Detain Three in Connection With Alleged Rape of 19-Year-Old Nursing Student

X Suffers Global Outage, Services Down For Several

X Suffers Global Outage, Services Down For Several

Supreme Court Seeks Delhi Police’s Help After Scammer Impersonates Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

Supreme Court Seeks Delhi Police’s Help After Scammer Impersonates Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

Taliban Rule In Bihar? Video Of Group Inserting Chilly Powder In Private Parts Goes Viral

Taliban Rule In Bihar? Video Of Group Inserting Chilly Powder In Private Parts Goes Viral

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox