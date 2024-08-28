BJP Bengal Bandh: Train Disruptions and Student Leader Arrested in Nabanna Protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a bandh in West Bengal on Wednesday, following a confrontation between demonstrators and the Kolkata Police during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally on August 27. The clash, centered around demands for justice in the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old doctor, has intensified political tensions in the state.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar declared that the bandh was a direct response to the “autocratic regime” of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Majumdar criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly neglecting the public’s call for justice, fueling the call for a statewide shutdown. “The bandh became necessary in response to the ‘autocratic regime’ of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he stated.

Adding to the controversy, BJP national president JP slammed the Kolkata Police’s handling of the protesters, accusing them of severe misconduct. JP remarked, “In Didi’s West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued,” referring to the police’s alleged highhandedness during the protest.

The protest, which sought to address issues surrounding the tragic case of the trainee doctor, has seen heightened tensions with police reportedly arresting a student leader involved in the demonstration. The BJP’s actions reflect growing unrest and dissatisfaction with the state government’s response to the incident.