Trinamool Congress MP Idris Ali, who is also a practising lawyer, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Calcutta High Court on behalf of All India Minority Forum against the 12-hour Bengal Bandh called by the BJP on September 26. The 12-hour statewide bandh has been called by BJP on September 26 in protest against the death of a student who died following a clash with police in North Dinajpur’s Islampur in which two students were killed in clashes with police.

Both Trinamool Congress and BJP are at loggerheads over the violence in Islampur, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the saffron party, RSS of creating a communal disturbance. She said they are like vultures waiting for a death and then start doing politics over it.

The matter was listed for hearing on September 25, a day before the bandh. Trouble had brewed at Daribhit High School in Islampur over the recruitment of Urdu teachers as the protesting students said they needed Science and English teachers instead.

