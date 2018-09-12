Abhijat Mishra, the national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha made a contentious remark while addressing his organisation workers in Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad. He called Congress president Rahul Gandhi a mental patient who is dreaming of becoming Prime Minister.

A BJP youth wing leader on Wednesday triggered a controversy after he called Congress president Rahul Gandhi a mental patient who is dreaming to be the prime minister. Abhijat Mishra, the national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha made this contentious remark while addressing his organisation workers in Gujarat’s capital Ahmedabad. In an apparent reference to Gandhi family’s background, a mental patient, a boy, who was born with a silver spoon, is dreaming of becoming prime minister. People grow in a pot are trying to become a banyan tree, he added.

Urging youth to not admire Bollywood actors like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, he said Maharana Pratap, Shivaji, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ramprasad Bismil, Mangal Pandey and Guru Gobind Singh were true Indian leaders.

He further thanked Congress party for making Rahul Gandhi as Congress president and said BJP doesn’t have to worry till the time he is heading Congress.

Launching a scathing attack on Left-wing students who allegedly raised anti-India slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2016, he asked the party cadres to root out ‘azaadi gangs’. He said Maoist ideology has been wiped out from the world, adding that it exists in just two countries and unfortunately in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Days ago, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey called Congress president Rahul Gandhi gutter bug. The minister in the Modi government is known for making contentious remarks. The minister made this remark while addressing a programme in Bihar’s Sasaram.

