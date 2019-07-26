BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as Karnataka chief minister, swearing-in at 6 pm today: The political crisis in Karnataka took a swift turn on Friday after BJP BS Yeddyurappa met Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim to form the government in Karnataka. After the meeting at the Raj Bhavan, it has been reported that BJP's BS Yeddyurappa will be sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister today at 6 pm.

BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as Karnataka chief minister, swearing-in ceremony to take place at 6 pm: Three days after the JDS-Congress coalition government lost a trust vote on the floor test in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa on Friday said he would be sworn in as state chief minister today at 6 pm. While addressing the media, Yeddyurappa said that Governor Vajubhai Vala has also given his nod to stake claim to form the government in the state. Earlier in the morning, the former chief minister met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan to discuss the formation of government in Karnataka.

It has also been reported that the BJP chief Amit Shah has also given assent to the party’s state unit to form the government. Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up across the city ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. The coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy in Karnataka collapsed as it could manage only 99 seats in the Karnataka Assembly against 105 seats of the BJP.

Shri @BSYBJP will take oath as CM of Karnataka today evening at 6 pm — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 26, 2019

Interestingly, the BJP, which did not rush to form the government in the state after the fall of the coalition government, was first to move to the Governor a day after the Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified three of the 17 rebel lawmakers. With the disqualification, the strength of the House was brought down to 221 and the majority mark reached 112.

The three MLAs, disqualified by the Speaker were Congress’s Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathahalli, and independent legislator R Shankar. The political crisis started hovering over Karnataka after 15 rebel MLAs tendered their resignation to the Speaker and extended their support to the BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP has been compelled to form a minority government in the state until the rebels are re-elected as BJP legislators. Initially, the probability of President’s Rule was looming over the state as the BJP was not sure to stake claim to form the minority government.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar also wished the BJP best of luck to form the government in Karnataka. He said that the party would not make any comment as ultimately it’s the numbers and democracy.

