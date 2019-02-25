BJP calls Robert Vadra a joker after posters calling for his Moradabad Lok Sabha candidature surface in UP town: Vadra's reply on Facebook came after the BJP threw "Congress's prime ministerial candidate" barb at him.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday termed Robert Vadra “joker” after posters saying ‘Robert Vadra ji you are welcome to contest elections from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency’ were seen in Moradabad. Naqvi said a joker has made an entry into Priyanka-Rahul siyasi circus (Yeh jo P-R (Priyanka-Rahul) siyasi circus hai,us P-R siyasi circus mein joker ki entry baaki thi aur joker ki entry ab dikhayi pad rahi hai)

Robert Vadra on Sunday sparked speculation that he could join active politics to play “a larger role in serving the people” after the ongoing cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him are over. Vadra’s reply on Facebook came after the BJP threw “Congress’s prime ministerial candidate” barb at him. Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi, has been repeatedly summoned by the ED in connection with his alleged involvement in money laundering and land grab cases. However, Vadra accuses the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre of trying to malign him for being the son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to Facebook, 49-year-old Vadra on Sunday said the years and months that he had spent campaigning and working in different parts of the country, but mainly in Uttar Pradesh, gave him a feeling to do more for the people and he feels that he should dedicate a larger role in serving the people.

On 12 February 2019, in a Facebook post, Vadra had also said that he had nothing to hide and the BJP government at the Centre had stooped to a new low for political gains and was harassing his mother Maureen who is a senior citizen. ED sleuths asked him more than 50 questions connected with the money laundering case, reports said.

