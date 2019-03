BJP candidate list for Lok Sabha polls 2019: PM Modi is expected to contest from Varanasi once again. On Sunday, the party distributed tickets for the Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections

BJP candidate list for Lok Sabha polls 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release the first list of candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls late this evening. On Sunday, the party released first list for Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh as it distributed tickets to 123 candidates in Andhra Pradesh and 54 in Arunachal Pradesh.

The party is expected to give tickets to following MPs for the 2019 polls:

• Narendra Modi: Varanasi

• Rajnath Singh: Lucknow

• VK Singh: Ghaziabad

• Mahesh Sharma: Noida

• Smriti Irani: Amethi

• Mahendra Pandey: Chandoli

• Manoj Sinha: Ghazipur/Baliya

• Satish Mahana : Kanpur

• Virendra Singh: Bhadohi

• Kanwar Singh Tanwar: Amroha

• Ramashankar Katheria: Agra

• Satyapal: Bagpat

• Navin Jain: Fatehpur Sikri

• Brij Bhushan Sharan: Kesarganj

• Santosh Gangvaar: Bareily

• Rajvir Singh: Etah

• Kirti Vardhan: Gonda

• Vinod Sonkar: Kaushambi

• Pankaj Chaudhary: Maharajganj

• Rajendra Agrawal: Meerut

• Raghav Lakhanpal: Sahranpur

• Krishna Raj: Shahjahanpur

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More