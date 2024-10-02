BJP Candidate Mushtaq Bukhari Dies at 75 In Poonch

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mushtaq Bukhari from constituency 88 passed away in Surankot, Poonch district, on Wednesday at the age of 75.

Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister, took to social media platform X to express his condolences on the death of the politician. “I express my condolences on the sudden demise of BJP leader Mushtaq Bukhari ji,” his post read.

State BJP President Ravinder Raina expressed his shock at the untimely demise of the BJP leader. “Shocked and deeply pained to hear about the demise of a political stalwart and BJP candidate from Surankote Assembly Constituency, Jenab Sayeed Mushtaq Bukhari Sahib. This is an irreparable loss for the whole society in Rajouri and Poonch. I express my heartfelt condolences,” Raina stated in a post on X.

MUST READ: Rahul Gandhi Comments On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention, Says, ‘Your Arrogance Will Be Broken’

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed condolences for the unfortunate passing on platform X. Mufti wrote, “Saddened to know about the death of Syed Mushtaq Bukhari sahab. May Allah Ta’ala grant him Jannat and give his family strength to bear this loss.”

In his condolence message, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “Very sorry to hear about the death of senior BJP leader Mushtaq Bukhari earlier today. His death is a loss to his party and the Pahadi people whose cause he pleaded. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. My condolences to his family.”

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: NGT Calls For Accountability In Southern Ridge Encroachment Case