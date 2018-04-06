Addressing a mega rally in Mumbai on Friday, April 6, on its 38th Foundation day, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah lampooning the Opposition parties for uniting against as they fear the Narendra Modi government. He also blamed the opposition for the current logjam in the Parliament. The event was attended by as many as 3 lakh BJP workers.

Rahul Gandhi and others are saying that we are demolishing reservation for SCs and STs. We are in no way demolishing the reservation

Addressing a mega rally in Mumbai at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday, April 6, on its 38th Foundation day, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah lampooning the Opposition parties said, “There is a campaign that all opposition should unite. Whenever there is a massive flood, all snakes, mongooses, cats, dogs, cheetahs, lions etc climb a huge tree, they fear rising water levels.” He also blamed the opposition for the current logjam in the Parliament. The session concluded today. The event was attended by as many as 3 lakh BJP workers.

Stressing on the major developments by the Narendra Modi led-BJP, he claimed that the BJP is the biggest political party and in the past the party has lost many saffron party workers. He paid tribute to all those workers killed till now on the party’s Foundation day. During his speech, he insisted that the Modi govt had done a lot of many sections of the society and that the BJP will seek to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the basis of developmental work done by the party members rather than by making “hollow assurances”.

ALSO READ: BJP’s 38th Foundation Day: Mumbai police issues advisory as celebrations expected to bring massive traffic jam

There is a campaign that all opposition should unite. Whenever there is a massive flood, all snakes, mongooses, cats,dogs, cheetahs,lions etc climb up a huge tree,they fear rising water levels: Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/lMMd1Q2nAK — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

Hamari haardik icchha hai ke sath mein rahe: BJP President Amit Shah on Shiv Sena. pic.twitter.com/YmDtvG1DZR — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

In the aftermath of Bharat Bandh witnessed on April 2, he went on to added, “Rahul and (NCP chief Sharad) Pawar, listen. BJP will never end the reservation policy. And even if you want to end the reservation, BJP will never allow it.” His remarks came in the backdrop of the recent controversy and agitation a Supreme Court ruling regarding the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which is seen by many as dilution of the law.

ALSO READ: BJP to celebrate 38th Foundation Day in Mumbai tomorrow, Amit Shah to address rally

ALSO READ: Naveen Patnaik shields criminals, says Amit Shah

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App