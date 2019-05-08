BJP chief Amit Shah says party respects diversity of opinion in exclusive NewsX interview: BJP president Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview to NewsX National Affairs Editor Sheela Bhatt, said the party has its stance on subjects and the rival parties have their view and both of them have placed in front of the voters and left it to the voter to decide which point of view should rule the country.

BJP chief Amit Shah says party respects diversity of opinion in exclusive NewsX interview: BJP president Amit Shah has said the existence of multiple points of view is healthy for a democracy and the BJP respects the need to have dissenting opinions on topics where the party may feel something and others may think otherwise. In an exclusive interview to NewsX National Affairs Editor Sheela Bhatt, the BJP chief said the party has its stance on subjects and the rival parties have their view and both of them have placed in front of the voters and left it to the voter to decide which point of view should rule the country.

Replying to a question on the increasing polarisation of narratives, one, put forward by the BJP, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and the other, put forward by the opposition, Shah said it is essential to have differing points of view in a democracy. “Is this the country of Hitler? Is this the country of Indira Gandhi where only one view can flourish?”

The BJP has been accused of foisting a one-size-fits-all mode of governance and point of view which quells any dissent with the dissenters being called many things including anti-national, tukde-tukde gang and what not. But this is possibly the first time that the BJP via its party president has said clearly and unequivocally that the party respects multiple points of view.

Asked what was the need for him, already a Rajya Sabha member, to contest the Lok Sabha polls, Shah said he wanted to be elected to the Lok Sabha with the people’s mandate from Gandhinagar, a seat that had sent Purushottam Mavlankar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani to Parliament. He said he didn’t have any say in being fielded from the seat and said the party decides who contests from where. On being asked how would he compare the Vajpayee-Advani duo and the Modi-Shah team, he said the comparison was wrong as the two stalwarts had germinated the idea of the party and seen it grow into a tree which is now serving the country under the leadership of PM Modi.

