BJP president Amit Shah has said it is imperative for the country that BJP wins 2019 polls in the Hindi heartland, where it faced a debacle in the recently concluded assembly elections. His statement comes days after the Congress wrested the three Hindi heartland states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh – from the BJP. The BJP president further asserted that it also necessary for the country that a strong government comes to power. He said the recent polls were not favourable for the BJP but it is not justified to link assembly election outcomes with the Lok Sabha. The three states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh – account for 65 seats in the Lok Sabha.

In 2014, the BJP had swept all these states. The BJP president said his party will introspect its loses in all these states. The victory in these states has made Congress confident ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year. He also spoke about Opposition alliance that seems to be confident, particularly after poll results, to take on Narendra Modi in 2019. He said the Opposition alliance is nothing but an illusion. He was speaking at an event in Mumbai.

We are going to fight the elections on Narendra Modi's strengths and not somebody else's weakness: Shri @AmitShah #ShahAtRepublicSummit pic.twitter.com/VnKKsGihL1 — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) December 19, 2018

The BJP president also spoke about his party’s alliance with Shiv Sena. He said he is confident that Shiv Sena will be with his party in 2019 elections, adding that there is no dispute between Shiv Sena and the BJP on Ayodhya issue.

The Shiv Sena has been at loggerheads with the BJP over several issues ever since they fought Maharashtra assembly election separately. Without naming Congress, he said some political parties still believe that king’s son will become the king regardless of capabilities. Speaking on Supreme Court’s Rafale deal, he said the Congress has been exposed as there was not even a single paisa of corruption in the 2016 defence deal.

