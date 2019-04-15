BJP seeks apology from Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the comment shows the thinking and culture of the Samajwadi Party while BJP chief Amit Shah said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party should apologise to the crores of women for Azam Khan's crass remark against Jaya Prada.

BJP seeks apology from Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party president Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday made a beeline for attacking Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’ for his controversial remark against BJP leader Jaya Prada who is contesting from Rampur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the issue, that has snowballed into a political controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the comment shows the thinking and culture of the Samajwadi Party. Azam Khan’s statement is extremely disrespectful and shows his cheap mindset while the stoic silence maintained by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his ally Mayawati (BSP chief), who is also a woman, is surprising and unfortunate, said Yogi Adityanath. BJP president Amit Shah said that not only Azam Khan but both the SP and the BSP should apologise to the crores of women in our country over Khan’s derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada.

BJP President Amit Shah: Not only Azam Khan, but both Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party should apologize to the crores of women in our country pic.twitter.com/MoAkv5Rgkp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2019

Taking cognisance of Azam Khan’s controversial remark ‘main 17 din mein pehchan gaya inke niche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai’, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the SP leader is always talking dirty about women and in this election it’s the second remark he has spoke against a woman politician. NCW has taken suo-motu cognisance of the issue and they are sending him a notice immediately. Rekha Sharma has also written a letter to the Election Commission requesting the poll body to take strict action against Azam Khan because he has to learn this lesson now. It’s high time, he has to stop this. Women are not sex objects and they should come forward to vote against such politicians who are treating women in such way, the NCW Chairperson added.

Adityanath was addressing a rally Odisha’s Rourkela city on Monday. Launching a scathing attack against the state’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the UP chief minister said money sent by Central government for development works in Odisha hasn’t been properly used by the state government. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s BJD government has failed completely in implementing schemes whether it’s about providing Rs 5 lakh insurance cover under Ayushmaan Bharat or the toilet scheme.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also trained her guns at SP leader Azam Khan. She said derogatory comments were being made on a woman and SP leaders were sitting silently. Urging the SP leaders to take action against such political leaders, Smriti Irani said politics has its own place and respect for women in India has its own.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a notice to SP leader Azam Khan over his remark ‘main 17 din mein pehchan gaya ki inke niche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai’, he made in Rampur (UP) on Sunday. An FIR has also been registered against Azam Khan.

National Commission for Women (NCW) sends a notice to SP leader Azam Khan over his remark 'main 17 din mein pehchan gaya ki inke niche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai', he made in Rampur (UP) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/q1l5uqJ4w2 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

Addressing the media on Azam Khan’s remark, Jaya Prada said it isn’t new for her; In 2009, when she was a candidate from the Samajwadi Party, Azam Khan has made similar comments against her and no one from the party supported me. Jaya Prada also demanded that Azam Khan shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There’ll be no place for women in society and reiterated that she will not get scared and leave Rampur because of Azam Khan.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, SP leader Azam Khan had reportedly said within 17 days I have come to know she wears Khaki coloured underwear (that main 17 din mein pehchan gaya ki inke niche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai).

