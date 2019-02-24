Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama attack on soldiers, Shah will be addressing a public rally to pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will be visiting the Jammu region of the state Jammu and Kashmir today to pay homage to Pulwama martyrs and address Panna Pramukh Sammelan.

Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama attack on soldiers, Shah will be addressing a public rally to pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs. BJP state President Ravinder Raina said that workers from different parts of Jammu region will be attending the meeting to discuss the current situation in the country after Pulwama attack.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More