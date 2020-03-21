Jyotiraditya Scindia said all 22 MLAs have joined BJP with blessings of Party President JP Nadda and they will get the tickets.

BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday welcomed 22 rebel Congress MLAs into the party on Saturday, who recently quit and became a reason in collapse of Madhya Pradesh’s 15-month old Kamalnath government. The lawmakers switched parties after 4-time Member of Parliament and minister in the erstwhile government, Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from Congress and joined the saffron front a day after holi.

At the meeting today, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Tomar and Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present during the meeting in Delhi.

After 22 MLAs joined BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia told media that with blessings of Party President JP Nadda all leaders have accepted party membership.

All would get tickets and have been encouraged, assured that everyone’s honour would be maintained, said Scindia quoting Nadda.

It all started with power tussle between Jyotiraditya Scindia- Kamalnath and Digvijay Singh poat the Madhya Pradesh elections. Congress workers and leaders were divided and wanted Scindia to be the chief minister of the state instead of Kamalnath.

Scindia, in his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, said his aim and purpose to serve the people of the state and country would be the same and he believes that he won’t be able to do this by being in Congress.

He even accused his former party of living in denial.

Reports former CM and leader of Madhya Pradesh BJP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan would meet the governor Lal Ji Tondon soon to claim his stake to form government in the state.

