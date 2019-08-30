A 23-old woman student who went missing for 6 days was found in Rajasthan following which her father accused former BJP lawmaker Chinmayanand of kidnapping and sexual harassment.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand has been accused of sexual harassment by a 23-year old law student who went missing from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on August 24. She was found after 6 days in Rajasthan prior to her hearing in the Supreme Court today.

The girl was traced in Rajasthan by Shahjahanpur police where she was found with a friend. The investigation is underway. Shajahanpur police lodged an FIR against Chinmayanand on Tuesday evening leveling charges of kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

The case was taken up in the top court after lawyers raised concern over women safety and cited a possibility of another Unnao episode in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped a teenager in 2017 when she reached out to him for employment.

The allegations came to attention after the woman put a video on social media explaining her ordeal and accusing Chinmayanand of sexual harassment. In the video she said the BJP leader ruined the lives of many girls including hers and claimed to have sufficient evidence against him. She also asserted the possiblility of evidence tampering by Chinmayanand given his influence in the state.

The girl also claimed that the district magistrate and superintendent of police won’t take any action against Chinmayanand, given his influence in the state She also asserted the possibility of evidence tampering by his goons.

Though nowhere in the video did she mention Chinmayanand’s name but emphasized that the person was a senior member of the sage community.

Soon after she went missing, the search was on and the police looked across Delhi, UP and Rajasthan and used several surveillance tactics to locate her. The girl is a law student in a college run by Chinamayanand’s trust in UP’s Shahjahanpur. UP Director General of Police OP Police said the woman looked happy and seemed like she went out of her own will.

Meanwhile, there has not been any questioning in the case, Chinamayanand’s lawyer has refuted rape charges calling them false and attempt to extort money from the politician. The BJP leader, on the other hand, has declined to comment on the controversy.

The former BJP lawmaker owns a lavishing Ashram in Shahjahanpur and also runs five colleges in town. Other than Shahjahanpur, he has ashram in Haridwar and Rishikesh making his property estimates worth crores. The man has a strong backing including that of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, though the last time he won an election was in 1999.

