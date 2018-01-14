Indian National Congress has shared a video trolling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is trending on social media sites. This video Highlighted some awkward moments and Hugging clips of PM Modi with various leaders of the world. While Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned this act and called it disgusting. Cabinet Minister Prakash Javdekar addressed media and said that Congress has lack of concrete issue, so they made such video.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday condemned the meme video released by Congress that purportedly attempts to highlight the “awkwardness” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugging various world leaders, charging the opposition party with having lost its “sense and balance”. “The Congress has no real issue to talk about and, therefore, it has resorted to such shallow tricks. They have had their dirty tricks department which is now coming forward on social media,” Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said here.

Congress lacks concrete issues to discuss so they tweeted a disgusting video showing PM Modi when he was receiving Israeli PM. What they have tweeted shows their immaturity & lack of political sensibility- Shri @PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/qS5qECSUYZ — BJP (@BJP4India) January 14, 2018

He said that the kind of video that has been posted “does not behove a mature political party”. “Modiji’s influence as a world leader is increasing. Today only a survey found him at number 3 in popularity as a world leader. And when that is happening, the Congress party seems to have lost its sense and balance. It shows their immaturity,” Javadekar added. He said the video has been released on a day when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting India and that when a foreign leader is on our soil, “there are rules and there are conventions” but the Congress “seems to have lost everything”.

“What they have given on their Twitter account… is in bad taste and the lowest ebb of the Congress party. We condemn it and I hope that wisdom will prevail someday” the Minister said.

With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visiting India, we look forward to more hugs from PM Modi! #Hugplomacy pic.twitter.com/M3BKK2Mhmf — Congress (@INCIndia) January 14, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Congress posted a video hashtag “Hugplomacy” on its official Twitter handle that seemingly captured a few “awkward” moments in Modi meeting different world leaders including US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and also Netanyahu, among others. The tweet read: “With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visiting India, we look forward to more hugs from PM Modi! #Hugplomacy.”